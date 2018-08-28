FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 28, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Coke adds Moxie to beverage lineup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) said on Tuesday it will buy Moxie, a soda-based soft drink brand that is more than a hundred years old, from its bottling partner Coca-Cola of Northern New England (CCNNE).

The wall of the Coca Cola bottling plant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Moxie, the official soft drink of the state of Maine, was invented two years before Coke in 1884 and counted President Calvin Coolidge and Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams among its patrons.

Both the companies did not disclose the value of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

There will be no change in the distribution and the brand will become part of Coke’s venturing and emerging brands, said Lauren Thompson, a spokeswoman for Coca-Cola.

CCNNE, which is an independent franchise bottler of Coca-Cola, bought Moxie over a decade ago.

“The acquisition will provide the Moxie brand with the resources needed to evolve for a new generation of drinkers.” CCNNE’s spokesman Nick Martin said.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.