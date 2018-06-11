FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 3:53 PM / 2 days ago

Anadarko says monitoring Mozambique security situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp is closely monitoring the security situation in northern Mozambique, it said on Monday, after a spate of beheadings and attacks by suspected Islamist militants.

“We take very seriously any potential threat to the safety of our employees and we continue to closely monitor the situation in the Palma area,” it said in a statement.

It declined to comment on reports it had suspended work on its massive LNG project in the war-scarred southeastern African country.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

