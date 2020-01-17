Mozambique's do Rosário stays on as prime minister in trimmed cabinet

FILE PHOTO: A local walks past a billboard with a picture of Mozambique's president and leader of the Frelimo Party, Filipe Nyusi, ahead of Tuesday's provincial and legislative elections, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosário as prime minister and Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance on Friday as he appointed a new, leaner cabinet.

Nyusi - who was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, months after his ruling Frelimo party dominated October elections - trimmed the cabinet from 22 ministers to 16.

Ernesto Tonela also stayed as minister for mineral resources and energy, while parliament speaker Verónica Dlhovo was named Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

During his second five-year term, Nyusi will be responsible for overseeing a gas boom led by oil giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Total.

Other challenges include battling an Islamist insurgency and delivering on a peace deal signed in August with rebels-turned-opposition party Renamo.

Renamo secretary general Andre Magibire told Reuters on Wednesday that the party did not recognise Nyusi as legitimate leader as they believed the poll was rigged.

The prime minister and new cabinet ministers will be sworn in on Saturday, the president’s office said in a statement.