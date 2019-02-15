World News
February 15, 2019 / 11:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-intelligence head, chair of three state-run companies arrested in Mozambique: source

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Five people including the ex-head of Mozambique’s intelligence services and the chairman of three firms linked to the country’s $2 billion debt scandal have been arrested in Mozambique, a police source said on Friday.

The source told Reuters that those arrested also included the ex-private secretary to former president Armando Guebuza, and that some possessions, including luxury cars, had also been seized.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Mark Heinrich

