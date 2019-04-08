World News
April 8, 2019 / 11:17 AM / in 6 minutes

South African court says Mozambique ex-finance minister can be extradited to U.S.: lawyer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court has ruled that Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang can be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on charges related to a $2 billion debt scandal, one of Chang’s lawyers said on Monday.

The ruling will effectively serve as a recommendation for South Africa’s justice minister, who has the final say on the matter and will make a decision after the same court considers a competing extradition request from Mozambique.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Hugh Lawson

