Mozambique files case against Credit Suisse in London's High Court

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Mozambique has filed a case in London’s High Court against Credit Suisse, according to court records.

Reuters was not immediately able to establish the details of the case on Thursday.

Credit Suisse was one of the lenders that helped arrange $2 billion in government-guaranteed loans that tipped Mozambique into a debt crisis that it is still struggling to recover from.

The global investment bank declined to comment. Mozambique’s Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment.