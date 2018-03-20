FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 20, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mozambique debt proposal is a 'non-starter' - Eurobond creditors group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A group representing the holders of a Mozambique Eurobond earmarked for debt restructuring rejected a proposal tabled by Maputo at a meeting in London on Tuesday.

“This is a non-starter for the Eurobond holders,” said Thomas Laryea at Cooke Robotham LLC, legal adviser to the Global Group of Mozambique Bondholders (GGBM).

The GGBM says its members and bondholders supporting the group continue to hold over 80 percent of the issue.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.