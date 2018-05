MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama has died, state broadcaster TVM said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Afonso Dhlakama, head of Mozambique's opposition party Renamo, addresses an election rally in Matola, near Maputo, Mozambique October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg/File Photo

The 65-year-old former guerrilla commander was found dead at his home in Gorongosa, it said.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.