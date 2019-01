Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Lawyers for Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang will challenge the lawfulness of Chang’s detention in South Africa, they said in a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.

Chang, who was detained in South Africa last week over his alleged involvement in a fraud involving $2 billion in loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique, denies wrongdoing.