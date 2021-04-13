U.N. food agency says nearly 1 million going hungry in Mozambique

FILE PHOTO: People, who fled an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, look on as aid workers consult a person at a displacement centre in Pemba, Mozambique, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Emidio Jozine

GENEVA (Reuters) - Almost one million people are facing severe hunger in northern Mozambique where hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee a jihadist insurgency, the U.N. food agency said on Tuesday.

“As the security situation continues to deteriorate, more than 950,000 people in the north of Mozambique are now facing severe hunger,” Tomson Phiri, a spokesman for the World Food Programme, told a briefing in Geneva.

Islamic State-linked militants have escalated attacks in Mozambique’s northernmost province Cabo Delgado in the past year, murdering villagers, fighting the army and seizing towns.