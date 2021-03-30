Portuguese soldiers to go to Mozambique in April to train local troops - Lusa

Portuguese soldiers stand at ease in a file photo. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal will dispatch soldiers in the first half of April to Mozambique where they will train local troops following an attack by Islamist insurgents on the town of Palma, Lusa news agency said on Tuesday, citing a defense ministry source.

The Portuguese news agency said a bilateral agreement was being finalised calling for a total of 60 Portuguese special forces troops to be sent to the African country.