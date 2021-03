The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Total said on Saturday that it had postponed the restart of work at a liquified natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique following an attack on a nearby town this week.

The French energy group said none of the project staff were among the victims of the fighting, linked to an Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique.