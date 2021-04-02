Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities News

U.N. food agency suspends evacuation flights in north Mozambique

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended evacuation flights from the town of Palma in northern Mozambique due to a deterioration in security, a representative for the United Nations agency said.

“WFP is concerned about the increasing violence in Cabo Delgado province which is driving increased displacement of populations and leading to a rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region,” the representative told Reuters.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

