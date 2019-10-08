Exxon to make $500 million initial investment in Mozambique LNG project

FILE PHOTO: Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil will invest more than $500 million in the initial construction phase of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique, the U.S. energy company said on Tuesday.

Construction of onshore facilities has been awarded to a consortium led by Japan’s JGC, U.K firm TechnipFMC and U.S. company Fluor Corp, Exxon head of power and gas marketing Peter Clarke told a ceremony in the capital Maputo.

The $30 billion Rovuma LNG project has a capacity of 15 million tonnes a year (mtpa) and is set pump much-needed cash into the southern African nation’s ailing economy.