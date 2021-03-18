Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities

MP Materials quarterly profit jumps on rising rare earths prices

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-based rare earths producer MP Materials Inc posted a spike in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by rising prices of the strategic minerals, sending its shares up more than 5% in after-hours trading.

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $24.1 million, or 20 cents per share, compared to $1 million, or the equivalent of 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter when it was a private company.

