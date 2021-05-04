MPLX oil pipeline volumes flat, adjusted earnings rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - MPLX LP on Tuesday reported total pipeline volumes of about 5.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, flat from a year earlier, but earnings in the segment rose due to lower operating expenses.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the logistics and storage segment, the company’s biggest, increased by $24 million to $896 million in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

MPLX said it had a $16 million hit to earnings from winter storms during the first quarter, due to reduced volumes and higher energy costs.

A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States in February knocked out a third of U.S. oil refining capacity and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels.

Overall adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The company said it is evaluating opportunities to expand its logistics support for renewable fuels to participate in the energy transition, which has gained momentum in recent months.

Carbon capture and renewable diesel projects are among those being considered, a company executive said on an earnings call, without providing further details.

The more-than 1 million bpd Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline, in which MPLX has an equity interest, continues to progress, with segments and assets expected to come online throughout 2021.

Pipeline companies raced to add capacity out of the Permian basin, the biggest in the country, as shale production boomed. But a collapse in global oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and slow U.S. shale output growth has left some midstream companies scrambling to fill the pipes to capacity.

Shares of MPLX rose about 1.2% in morning trade.