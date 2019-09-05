Deals
September 5, 2019

Brazil's MRV weighs up to $255 million stake in U.S. firm AHS: filing

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA) will hold a shareholders meeting on Oct. 4 to vote on a proposal to buy a controlling stake in U.S. real estate firm AHS Residential for $220 million to $255 million, a securities filing showed.

MRV shares closed down 6.44% at 17.72 reais ($4.30) on Wednesday, following the announcement it was considering making an investment in AHS, a Florida-based company owned by the Menin family, controlling shareholders of MRV. The proposal is to buy a 20% stake with 50.1% voting rights.

Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jason Neely

