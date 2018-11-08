Brazil homebuilder to offer Renault electric cars in buildings

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA (MRVE3.SA), is partnering with the Brazilian unit of French automaker Renault SA (RENA.PA) to offer electric car sharing in its buildings.

Co-Chief Executive Officer Rafael Menin said in a Thursday statement that the pilot program was part of the Brazilian homebuilder’s energy efficiency initiatives. The homebuilder aims to offer solar energy panels included in all of its new housing by 2022.

In the first phase of the electric car program, two Renault Zoe vehicles will be offered in each of two MRV buildings, in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte. The car sharing among residents will be managed through a Renault app.

MRV has built approximately 180 buildings in Brazil with solar panels installed.