(Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI Inc on Monday named Jeremy Baskin as head of client coverage in the Americas, replacing Jay McNamara.

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Baskin, who previously worked at AXA Investment Managers as chief executive, will report to Laurent Seyer, chief client officer, MSCI said.