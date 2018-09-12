FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Stanley Black & Decker buys $234 million stake in MTD tools

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK.N) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in lawnmower maker MTD Products Inc for $234 million, upping investment in the market in outdoor garden equipment.

The company will also have the option to buy the remaining 80 percent of privately-held MTD beginning on July 1, 2021.

MTD, which reported more than $2 billion in revenue last year, makes lawn tractors, trimmers, chain saws, utility vehicles and other outdoor power tools.

“This investment in MTD increases our presence in the $20 billion global lawn and garden market in a financially and operationally prudent way,” Stanley Black Chief Executive Officer James Loree said in a statement.

The Connecticut-based firm reported revenue of $12.75 billion last year from businesses ranging from selling knives and hammers to storage cabinets unders its Black + Decker, Craftsman, Dewalt, and Mac Tools brands.

Founded in 1932 in Cleveland, MTD is home to power tool brands including Cub Cadet, Troy-Bilt, Remington, Robomow, Rover and Wolf-Garten.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

