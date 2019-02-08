Russia's MTS to decide if its U.S. listing is in best interest of shareholders

FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the mobile operator MTS logo in Minsk, Belarus May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it will evaluate whether its listing in the United States is in the best interest of shareholders and assess whether the Moscow Exchange can be main trading platform for its stock.

The company, whose stocks are listed in Moscow and New York, said it plans to consider ways of increasing trading volumes in the Russian capital.

MTS shares were down 4 percent in Moscow shortly after the announcement.