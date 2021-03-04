Abu Dhabi's Mubadala unit tightens guidance two-tranche bonds: document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has tightened guidance for two-tranche euro-denominated bonds comprising six- and 13-year paper after receiving over 2 billion euros ($2.41 billion) in combined orders, a document showed on Thursday.
It tightened guidance for the six-year bonds to 70-75 basis points (bps) from around 85 bps, and for the 13-year tranche it tightened to 90-95 bps from between 105 and 110 bps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
The deal is expected to launch later on Thursday.
Reporting by Yousef Saba
