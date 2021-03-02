Abu Dhabi's Mubadala hires banks for dual-tranche euro bonds - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has hired banks to arrange a planned dual-tranche issue of euro-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Citi and JPMorgan were hired as global coordinators, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners, the document from one of the banks showed.

They will hold investor calls starting on Tuesday, to be followed by an issue of six-year and 12-year euro-denominated bonds, subject to market conditions.

Reuters reported last month that Mubadala was planning an international bond sale.