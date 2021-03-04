Abu Dhabi's Mubadala takes orders for euro-denominated bonds: document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala began taking orders for two-tranche euro-denominated bonds comprising six- and 13-year paper, a document showed on Thursday.

Initial guidance was around 85 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps for the six-year notes and between 105 and 110 bps over mid-swaps for the 13-year notes, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ING, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, which is expected to be launched later on Thursday.