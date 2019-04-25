Mubadala launches a $1 billion Abu Dhabi-based fund

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirate’s state-owned Mubadala Investment Company has launched a new $1 billion fund, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

“The new fund will target opportunities across asset management, speciality finance and financial infrastructure, with investees expected to have a presence in ADGM,” WAM reported, referring to Abu Dhabi Global Market, a financial center located in the emirate.