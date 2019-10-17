Abu Dhabi's Mubadala eyes debt market, weighs SoftBank's Vision Fund 2: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co will be looking at the debt markets over the next few weeks amid attractive market conditions, said the fund’s Chief Executive.

Khaldoon Khalifa al Mubarak, group chief executive and managing director told Reuters in an interview that Mubadala is also considering participating in Japanese group SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, but has not made a decision.

“I do see opportunities given the pricing, debt is very attractive ... We will certainly be looking at the debt market in the next few months, or weeks,” he said.

Mubadala would take an investment decision on Aramco’s planned initial public offering “when it comes our way,” he added.