Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and MIP to sell 50 percent stake in Abu Dhabi Terminals: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co and Mubadala Infrastructure Partners (MIP), an emerging markets infrastructure fund manager, have reached a deal to sell their combined 50 percent stake in Abu Dhabi Terminals to Abu Dhabi Ports, the remaining shareholder, for an undisclosed amount, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Terminals operates and manages a 30-year concession at Khalifa Port Container Terminal in the emirate.