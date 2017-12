ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state investor, Mubadala [MUDEV.UL], has made 15 to 16 investments in Silicon Valley as part of a partnership with Softbank Group, deputy group CEO, Waleed al-Muhairi, told a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala has committed $15 billion to Japan’s SoftBank’s $93 billion private equity fund that has also raised money from Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign fund and other technology firms.