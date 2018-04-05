Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Tokyo-based financial company Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) sold common shares of Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA) in an auction on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Common shares of Bradesco were down 1.73 percent after the auction, at 34.10, at the Brazilian stock exchange. Shares were sold by 33.82, according to the source. In the auction, Mitsubishi UFJ reduced its stake in Bradesco to about 1.25 percent from 2.5 percent, the source said.

Neither Mitsubishi nor Bradesco responded to requests for comment.