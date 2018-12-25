Japan's MUFG to promote bank unit chief Mike to president: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is set to name Kanetsugu Mike, the head of its banking unit, as its next president, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Current President Nobuyuki Hirano will become chairman while Mike will also continue to serve as CEO of the banking unit, said the source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

An spokeswoman for MUFG, Japan’s largest lender, said nothing had been decided.