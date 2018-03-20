Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 billion deal

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) said on Tuesday it would buy software maker MuleSoft Inc (MULE.N) for about $6.5 billion, including debt, just a year after the software company went public.

FILE PHOTO - The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lily Jamali

MuleSoft shareholders would get $36 in cash and 0.0711 of a Salesforce share, or $44.89 per share. The per-share price represents a premium of 36 percent to Mulesoft’s Monday close.

MuleSoft shares were up 4.5 percent in extended trading after rising 27 percent during the day. Salesforce shares were down 2 percent after the bell.

Excluding debt, the deal was valued at $5.90 billion, according to Reuters’ calculation.

MuleSoft listed on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17 at $17 apiece. It closed up 40 percent on the first day of trading, giving it a market value of nearly $3 billion.

Reuters had reported about the deal earlier on Tuesday.

Salesforce Ventures, the company’s venture capital arm, led a $128 million funding round in MuleSoft in 2015.

MuleSoft, which makes software that automatically integrates disparate data, devices and applications to help businesses networks run faster, counts Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N), Salesforce and Spotify (SPOT.N) among its customers.

BofA Merrill Lynch is Salesforce’s financial adviser and Goldman Sachs advised MuleSoft.