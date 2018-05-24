FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazilian electronics company Multilaser files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics company Multilaser Industrial SA on Thursday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

The company and its owners will sell an undisclosed amount of shares, joining online lender Agibank and Bunge’s Brazilian sugar unit efforts to price their offerings by July.

The investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Banco BTG Pactual SA, Citi, Credit Suisse Group AG and Banco Safra SA will manage the offering.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Diane Craft

