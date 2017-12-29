FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 28, 2017 / 10:31 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Fire in India's financial capital kills at least 12

Swati Bhat, Rajendra Jadhav

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least 12 people died and three were critically injured in a late night fire at a multi-story building in India’s financial capital Mumbai, local authorities said on Friday.

The majority of those killed were women attending a birthday party at a rooftop restaurant, police said. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters.

The fire department received a call about the blaze in a commercial building in the Kamala Mills compound in Central Mumbai around 0030 local time (1900 GMT) on Friday, an official said.

Kamala Mills, a refurbished industrial compound, houses swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments.

The fire in the building started on the top floor and engulfed the structure in less than 30 minutes, local media reported.

Several media outlets also use the compound for their offices and at least three national news channels were affected by the fire, including Bennett Coleman and Co’s Times Now and ET Now.

Reporting by Swati Bhat, Rajendra Jadhav and Danish Siddiqui in Mumbai; Writing by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.