Munich Re expects increase in net profit in 2019

MUNICH (Reuters) - Munich Re expects net profit in 2019 to rise by around 200 million euros to 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion), the reinsurer said on Tuesday.

Analysts expect more than 2.6 billion euros. The company expects profit will increase further to 2.8 billion euros by 2020.

The reinsurer also announced that it would buy back up to 1 billion euros in its own shares.

In February, Munich Re reported a 56 percent decline in net profit in the fourth quarter after a spate of natural catastrophes.