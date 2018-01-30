FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 9:22 AM

Apple supplier Murata says iPhone X output target cuts overstated in report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Murata Manufacturing Co, which supplies components for the iPhone X, has not seen its orders drop commensurately with the sharp fall in the iPhone X production target stated in a report, a senior Murata executive said.

Apple will halve its iPhone X production target for the first three months of the year to around 20 million units, the Nikkei reported on Monday, sending its shares down 1.6 percent.

“Our understanding is that it is not that great,” said Yoshitaka Fujita, vice chairman of Murata, when asked about the report.

Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
