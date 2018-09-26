Man from Texas faces murder, attempted-murder charges in California bludgeonings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man accused of bludgeoning seven men, three of them fatally, in a string of Los Angeles-area attacks on mostly homeless victims was due to appear in court on Wednesday to face murder and attempted murder charges.

Ramon Escobar, 47, who police said fled to California from Texas after being questioned in the suspicious disappearance of two Houston relatives, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly clubbed a sleeping homeless man in the head with bolt-cutters in Santa Monica.

Two other homeless men were similarly attacked on a Santa Monica beach earlier this month, as was a third man who was sleeping under a pier after a night of fishing. Separately, three homeless men were battered with a baseball bat while they slept on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 16, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police said a combination of video surveillance footage and forensic evidence, including the recovery of the baseball bat and bolt-cutters that Escobar is accused of using in the attacks helped investigators link him to all seven victims.

Los Angeles police Captain William Hayes on Tuesday described Escobar as a “previously deported felon” who is originally from El Salvador and had applied for asylum in the United States.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Tuesday that Escobar had been deported back to El Salvador six times between 1977 and 2011 and has six felony convictions for burglary and illegal re-entry.

Escobar in 2016 filed an appeal of his immigration case, which U.S. courts granted in December of that year, and he was released from ICE custody on an “order of supervision” in January 2017, ICE spokesperson Paige Hughes told Reuters by email.

Escobar, who was jailed without bond, was due in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Hayes told reporters the suspect was apparently homeless himself and that robbery appeared to be his motive.

Hayes said Escobar already was considered a “person of interest” by Houston police investigating the disappearance of two relatives he had been living with in that city before they went missing in late August.

Escobar was questioned by Houston homicide detectives on Aug. 30 before he “fled” Texas by car, arriving in Los Angeles on Sept. 5, Hayes said. The first attack linked to him occurred three days later.

Hayes said Escobar faces three counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder in the bludgeonings.