Texas man charged with murder, attempted-murder in California bludgeonings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man who police said fled to California from Texas after being questioned in the disappearance of two relatives was charged on Wednesday in Los Angeles with bludgeoning eight men, three fatally, in a string of attacks aimed mostly at homeless victims.

Ramon Alberto Escobar, 47, an El Salvador native and convicted burglar who has been repeatedly deported from the United States, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly clubbed a sleeping man in the head with bolt-cutters in the ocean-front city of Santa Monica, authorities said.

Seven other men were similarly attacked in Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Police have said one victim was sleeping under a pier after a night of fishing and that most of the rest of the victims were homeless, including three men battered with a baseball bat on the streets of L.A.’s financial district on Sept. 16.

Two of those men and the man attacked beneath the pier died of their injuries. At least three of the survivors remained hospitalized in a coma or critical condition.

On Wednesday, the district attorney’s office formally charged Escobar with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. The charges encompass eight alleged attacks, one more than police cited during a Tuesday news conference announcing his arrest.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Tuesday that Escobar had been deported back to El Salvador six times between 1977 and 2011 and has six felony convictions for burglary and illegal re-entry.

Escobar in 2016 filed an appeal of his immigration case, which U.S. courts granted in December of that year, and he was released from ICE custody on an “order of supervision” in January 2017, ICE spokesperson Paige Hughes said by email.

Escobar, who was jailed without bond, was due to make his initial court appearance in the bludgeoning case on Wednesday afternoon.

Hayes told reporters the suspect, who served five years in prison in Texas for burglary between 1995 and 2000, was essentially homeless himself and that robbery appeared to be his motive.

Meanwhile, police in Houston said Escobar is a “person of interest” in their investigation into the disappearance of an aunt and uncle with whom Escobar lived before they were reported missing in late August by other relatives.

The aunt’s van was later found burned and abandoned in Galveston, Texas, according to Houston police spokesman Kese Smith.

Escobar was questioned by Houston homicide detectives on Aug. 30, but they lacked probable cause to detain him at the time, Smith told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Houston detectives would seek to “re-interview” Escobar in California.

Hayes said Escobar “fled” Texas by car soon after he was questioned in Houston, arriving in Los Angeles on Sept. 5. The first attack linked to him occurred three days later.