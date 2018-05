JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - German investment house ATON has raised its stake in South African builder Murray & Roberts (MURJ.J) to nearly 40 percent, it said on Tuesday.

ATON, which already held about a third of the stock, is in the middle of a $400 million takeover bid for the rest of Murray & Roberts.

The bid has been rejected by Murray and Roberts, which itself has started all-share merger talks with rival Aveng (AEGJ.J).