From the Copacabana to Manchester: UK college honors Manilow

LONDON (Reuters) - Star singer Barry Manilow got another award for his trophy cabinet in front of an audience of roaring fans in the northern English city of Manchester.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Barry Manilow performs at the 5th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

Staff at the city’s Royal Northern College of Music handed over an Honorary Fellowship to the Emmy and Grammy winner part way through his performance at the Manchester Arena on Sunday.

“You know what they say, that giving is better than receiving - but not tonight,” said the 75-year-old performer, whose glitzy hits include “I Write the Songs”, “Copacabana”, “Mandy” and “Ready to Take a Chance Again”.

“I tell you, something like this just inspires me to keep making make more and more and more music for you. So thanks for this ... thank you so much,” he added, before getting his band back into the groove with an “Alright boys let’s go!”

College principal Linda Merrick handed over the certificate after a speech by the head of the popular music degree program, Andy Stott, who described Manilow as “one of the world’s greatest showmen”.

“For over five decades, Barry has become an icon of the popular music industry,” said Stott as the singer raised his eyebrows behind him.

After the show, Stott said he was hoping to build up links with Manilow so the star could inspire his students and boost their careers.