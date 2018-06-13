Beach Boys hits get a classical spin in orchestral collaboration

LONDON (Reuters) - The timeless California sounds of the Beach Boys have been given a new spin thanks to Britain’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

FILE PHOTO: Bruce Johnston (L) and Mike Love of the band The Beach Boys accept the award for Lifeswork Music during 'Die Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Hamburg, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Pool

The orchestra recorded arrangements of 17 of the Beach Boys best-known hits, including “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls” and “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and paired them with the original vocal performances for a new album “The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

The album is the first collaboration between the influential band, which found international fame in the 1960s with songs that captured California’s fun-loving beach culture, and a full orchestra.

FILE PHOTO: Rock band The Beach Boys (from L-R) Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Brian Wilson, David Marks and Al Jardine pose during the opening night of their special exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The album, recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios with the blessing of the four remaining members of the Beach Boys, was released on June 8.

Beach Boys singer Bruce Johnston said the album was “like a gift from heaven.”

“The beautiful thing is they (producers Don Reedman and Nick Patrick) did all the work. We’d already done ours years ago because they are all the original vocal performances,” Johnston told Reuters television in an interview on Wednesday.