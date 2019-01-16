Beyonce drops lawsuit over 'Feyonce' items

FILE PHOTO - Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A lawsuit brought by Beyonce over the sale of “Feyonce” items to engaged couples has been dismissed at the singer’s request, court documents showed on Wednesday.

The pop superstar had complained in a 2016 lawsuit that the shirts, hoodies and other items sold to engaged couples by a Texas company under the name Feyonce infringed on her trademark rights and would confuse customers.

One of the Feyonce items was a mug with the phrase “he put a ring on it,” which Beyonce said was intended to recall the lyrics of her 2008 global hit song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

A federal judge in New York in October rejected the singer’s request for a permanent injunction to stop the sale of the Feyonce items and ordered both sides to discuss trial dates and a possible settlement.

Beyonce in December asked the court to dismiss the case. It was not clear from Wednesday’s court filing granting the dismissal whether the two sides had reached a settlement. Attorneys did not return a request for comment.