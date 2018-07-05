FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Clapton, Simon and The Cure to perform in London's Hyde Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Eric Clapton, Paul Simon and The Cure are among the big names performing at London’s Hyde Park over coming days as part of the British Summer Time series of concerts.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will be among the first to take to the stage on Friday, followed by rockers The Cure and renowned guitarist Clapton over the weekend.

Bruno Mars will also perform next week while Simon will close the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time event on July 15 with his concert which is part of his farewell tour.

Saturday’s performances will take place as England play Sweden in the World Cup quarter finals in Russia, a game that will be watched across the nation.

Asked if organizers were planning to screen the match for concert-goers, event director Jim King said: “We’re addressing it.”

Reporting By Jayson Mansaray; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

