DJ Khaled's 'Grateful' tops Billboard 200 album chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - With the help of some of pop and R&B's biggest names, music producer DJ Khaled's latest album "Grateful" debuted atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday.

"Grateful," with songs such as "Shining" with Beyonce and Jay Z and "I'm the One" with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Quavo, sold 149,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Record producer DJ Khaled arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. Danny Moloshok - RTSSJQ9

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week include alt-rock group Imagine Dragons' new album "Evolve" at No. 2, late pop star Prince's reissued "Purple Rain" album at No. 4 and rockers 311 at No. 6 with "Mosaic."

Last week's chart-topper, Lorde's "Melodrama," dropped to No. 13 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's summer hit "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber continued its reign at No. 1 with another 136,000 copies sold.