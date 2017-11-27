Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' reigns atop Billboard 200 chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Taylor Swift ruled at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday as her latest release “Reputation” easily beat off new entries from country music stars Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Picture

“Reputation,” which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 last week with 1.2 million album units, sold another 256,000 units across album and song sales and streaming, according to figures from Nielsen Music. It is the year’s biggest album debut.

McGraw’s “Rest of Our Life” debuted at No. 2 this week with 104,000 album units. Brooks’ “Anthology: The First Five Years” sold 53,000 album units and debuted at No. 4, just below British singer Sam Smith’s “The Thrill of it All,” which dropped one spot to No. 3 this week.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

No other new albums cracked into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, singer Camilla Cabello’s sultry “Havana” held onto the top spot with another 85,000 copies sold.