Kenny Chesney's live album scores No.1 on Billboard 200 chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country star Kenny Chesney took the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday with his new live album, while releases by pop singer Kelly Clarkson and rapper Chris Brown debuted in the top three.

Kenny Chesney accepts the Pinnacle Award at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Chesney’s “Live in No Shoes Nation” sold more than 218,000 units, according to the latest weekly data from Nielsen SoundScan. The vast majority were in traditional album sales.

Billboard said it was the eighth No. 1 album for Chesney, 49, one of country music’s most popular performers.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Former “American Idol” winner Clarkson landed in second place with more than 79,000 sales of her album “Meaning of Life,” while Brown took the No. 3 spot with “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

The Halloween collaboration “Without Warning” by rappers Savage and Offset and music producer Metro Boomin debuted at No. 4.

The busy week of new releases pushed pop star Pink down to 21st place on the Billboard 200 after the No. 1 debut last week of her album “Beautiful Trauma.”

On the digital songs chart, which measures online single sales, alt-rockers Imagine Dragons retained their No. 1 spot with another 54,000 units sold for “Thunder.”