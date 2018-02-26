Ed Sheeran named best-selling global artist of 2017

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was named the world’s best-selling artist of 2017 on Monday, thanks to his album “Divide” and singles “Shape of You” and “Perfect.”

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said that “Divide,” which was released in March 2017, went multi-Platinum in 36 nations.

Sheeran’s pop ballad “Shape of You” was also the best-selling single globally of 2017 and has been certified as multi-Platinum in 32 nations, the organization said.

FILE PHOTO: Ed Sheeran performs during the 2017 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York, U.S., December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The IFPI said it was the first time that a recording artist has had both the best-selling album and single of the year.

Sheeran, 27, first found success in England in 2009 and 2010 by self-releasing his music online.

“Ed is truly an incredible songwriter, vocalist and performer, whose ability to tell stories and make people feel is what stands him out from the crowd,” Max Lousada, chief executive of recorded music for Sheeran’s Warner Music Group record label, said in a statement on Monday.

Sheeran, known for his ginger hair and shy demeanor, delighted fans last month by announcing his engagement to his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn, who he has known since he was 11 years old.

Canadian rapper Drake and his album “More Life” was named the second biggest seller globally for 2017 and the IFPI said Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” was third, despite being released only in November 2017.