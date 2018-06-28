Trump's pop star associate features Trump lookalike in music video

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian pop star who befriended Donald Trump at a beauty pageant in Moscow has made a music video featuring a lookalike of Trump cavorting on a bed with pageant contestants in bikinis, billing it as a satire on news reporting.

The scene had echoes of a purported incident — strongly denied by the U.S. president — in which Trump was alleged in an unverified dossier to have met prostitutes in a Moscow hotel after the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

The video was to accompany a song entitled “Got me Good” by Emin Agalarov — son of real estate billionaire Aras Agalarov, and the man who requested a controversial meeting between Trump’s son Donald and a Russian lawyer that took place in New York in 2016.

In a statement released by his representatives, Emin Agalarov said the video was intended to satirise the way news media mix up fact and fiction.

“Everything that I’ve been watching in the news in the past year has been so unbelievable that we decided to do a video that questions some of the things that I’ve been accused of organising or being a part of,” he said.

“It was all so far from the truth that we decided to put a little smile on everyone’s face with our take on ‘reality’.”

The video also features lookalikes playing Hillary Clinton, defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Stormy Daniels, the adult movie actress who said she had had sex with Trump. He denies the encounter.

The 2013 Miss Universe Pageant, which at the time was owned by Trump, was held in Moscow, at a venue controlled by the Agalarov family.

The real Donald Trump had a cameo role in a video released in 2013 for another Agalarov single, “Another Life”.

Rob Goldstone, a British publicist who worked for Emin Agalarov, said the singer had asked him to arrange the 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian attorney.

Goldstone offered in an email to provide Trump Jr. with material harmful to Clinton that Russia’s top prosecutor had given to Emin Agalarov’s father, which “would be very useful to your father”.

That meeting has since become the subject of a U.S. investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Moscow. Trump and his associates deny there was any collusion.