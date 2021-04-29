Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Public will be allowed to attend Eurovision song contest: ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fans will be allowed to attend the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam next month, ANP News reported on Thursday, citing a decision by the Dutch government.

Organizers had previously said it was not yet clear whether a live audience would be allowed to attend the event’s semifinals and finals on May 18-22, given continuing high levels of coronavirus infection in the Netherlands.

