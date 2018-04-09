Go your own way: Fleetwood Mac will not tour with Lindsey Buckingham

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fleetwood Mac announced a tour on Monday but without guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, one of the rock group’s most influential and popular members.

FILE PHOTO: Honorees Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham of the group Fleetwood Mac perform during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

“Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour,” the band said in a statement. “The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

Fleetwood Mac publicist Kristen Foster declined to give any reasons for Buckingham’s absence. Rolling Stone magazine reported, without citing its source, that the band let Buckingham go after a disagreement over the upcoming tour.

FILE PHOTO: Members of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, (L-R) bassist John McVie, keyboard player and vocalist Christine McVie, vocalist Stevie Nicks, guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer and vocalist Mick Fleetwood, stand together on stage after performing a concert on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, NY, U.S., October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Singers Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie will both be on the planned autumn tour for which no dates were announced.

Honorees Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform during the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Buckingham, 68, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, but in 1987 left the group, which has been plagued by behind-the-scenes romantic and creative tensions among its members and a shifting lineup over the years.

“Fleetwood Mac is well known for being a dysfunctional family ... and it was certainly much of the fuel for our material,” Buckingham said in January at the MusicCares ceremony in New York honoring the band.

Fleetwood Mac was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Their biggest hits include “Go Your Own Way,” “Little Lies” and “Don’t Stop,” which was used as President Bill Clinton’s theme song for his successful 1992 White House bid.

The group, which first formed in 1967, most recently reunited in 2014 to embark on a world tour. The band said on Monday it had added former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House guitarist and singer Neil Finn to the 2018 tour.

Buckingham toured last year with McVie in support of an album they had recorded together as a duo.