Janet Jackson gets Rock Hall of Fame place on Brit-heavy list

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Janet Jackson finally won her place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday when the pop singer was named as one of seven music acts to be getting a place in music history.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Janet Jackson makes a heart symbol after receiving the Global Icon award at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West

Jackson, 52, the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson, will join Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks and five British bands - Def Leppard, Roxy Music, Radiohead, The Cure and The Zombies - as the latest inductees, the Rock Hall announced.

Billboard magazine said it was the biggest British line-up in the 33-year history of the Cleveland-based Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Janet Jackson, a five time Grammy Award winner, had been nominated twice previously, but never made the cut with the 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry who select the inductees.

“We did it u guys. Thank U for all your love and support,” Jackson tweeted on Thursday.

Nicks, 70, a two-time Grammy winner known for her haunting vocal style, was inducted into the Hall 20 years ago as a member of the popular 1970s group Fleetwood Mac. She will be inducted this time for her solo career.

All seven acts will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Brooklyn, New York on March 29. Artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years ago to be eligible for induction.

“What a way to wrap up an incredible year,” tweeted Glam metal band Def Leppard, which formed in 1977 in northern England and toured North America and the UK in 2018.

The Zombies, formed near London in 1961 and best known for their hit singles “She’s Not There,” and “Time of the Season,” were part of the British invasion of pop music that made it big in the United States in the 1960s along with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Kinks.

“I know it’s fashionable in some circles to say, ‘I don’t mind whether I get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or not,’ but that is not how I’ve ever felt,” Zombies co-founder Rod Argent posted on the band’s Instagram account.